‘Mudryk Is Adapting To Life At Chelsea’–Potter Speaks Ahead Le

,Chelsea boss Graham Potter has responded to the many criticisms surrounding newly signed midfielder, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Potter had informed Chelsea fans that they may not see the best of the club’s £88.5million signing until next season.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in January after it was reported that the Blues hijacked the deal from London rivals Arsenal.

“He’s a player we believe in a lot,” the former Brighton boss told the press on Friday ahead of their game against Leicester City.

“He’s adapting. When he arrived, he was in a start of a pre-season campaign. To hit the Premier League running, it’s not easy to do.

“Day by day he’s getting stronger. He’s in the squad, chance he can play.’’

