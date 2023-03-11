Rashford Wins Third EPL Player Of The Month Award This Season

Manchester United star forward Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Organiser of the English top-flight, Premier League, made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Friday.

It is Rashford’s third award this season after coming out tops in September and January.

He was in red-hot form for United after bagging seven goals in seven games in all competitions in February.

In the Premier League he scored five goals while in the Europa League he found the back of the net twice.

Also Read: 2023 U-20 AFCON: How Brilliant Flying Eagles Rated In Big Win Vs Tunisia

Also, Rashford has opened his account in March after getting among the goals in United’s 4-1 win against Real Betis, in the Europa League round 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was double celebration for United as Erik ten Hag won the Manager of the Month award.

The Dutch coach guided his side to six wins, two draws without defeat last month to pick up his second…