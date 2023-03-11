Senegal Defeat Gambia To Secure First-Ever U-20 AFCON Title

Senegal have been crowned 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations champions after defeating Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday.

This is the Junior Teranga Lions’ first-ever U-20 AFCON title.

Souleymane Faye broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before Mamadou Camara made it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

Recall, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria finished third after thrashing Tunisia 4-0 on Friday.

In the individual awards Senegal dominated as Pape Diop emerged top scorer with five goals, Lamine Camara emerged Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Landing Badji won the best goalkeeper award and the Flying Eagles got the Fair Play award.

Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia will represent Africa at this year’s U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

