Serie A: Osimhen Bags Assist, Lookman Subbed On As Napoli Edge Atalanta

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen bagged an assist in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Atalanta in Saturday’s Serie A clash.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 21 appearance, has netted 19 goals and bagged 4 assists this ongoing season.

The runaway league leaders netted the opening goal in the 60th minute thanks to a beautiful assist from Osimhen that set up

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal.

The visitor extended their lead in the 77th minute through Amir Rrahmani’a brilliant finish.

Osimhen was however, substituted in the 85h minute for Simeone.

Meanwhile, his fellow country man, Looman played a cameo role as he came on as substitute for Rafael Toloi in the 89th minute.

It was his 24th appearance, scoring 12 goals and bagging five assists.

