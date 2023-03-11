Sunday Hails Flying Eagles’ Win Against Tunisia

Nigeria forward Jude Sunday scored twice against Tunisia to secure the Flying Eagles the bronze at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The diminutive winger put up a Man of the Match performance in Friday’s 4-0 thrashing of the Young Carthage Eagles in their third place play-off match.

Sunday was handed his first start of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 and he returned Ladan Bosso’s trust with a memorable performance.

“I’m happy to win the Man of the Match today because we needed to bounce back from the defeat in the last match against The Gambia,” Jude Sunday said.

“We lost the semi-final even though we played better so it was important to win today and we thank god for the victory.”

The Real Sapphire FC forward was effective in the Nigerian attacking third while also dropping into midfield when the team was defending.

“The coach told me to…