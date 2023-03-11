Usyk Verbally Agrees To Fight Fury On April 29

Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has verbally agreed to fight Tyson Fury on April 29 at Wembley on a 70/30 split in Fury’s favour, Sky Sports reports.

However Usyk stated that it will be on the condition that Fury donates £1m to Ukraine.

The duo have been locked in negotiations for a heavyweight unification bout and earlier on Friday the fight looked in serious doubt after WBC champion Fury suggested Usyk should only get 30 per cent of the fight purse.

However, on Friday evening WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk posted a response on social media, saying: “Hey, ‘greedy belly’, I accept your offer. 70/30 split the fight with you on April 29 in Wembley.

“But you will promise to donate £1m to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1 per cent from your purse to Ukrainian people.”

Fury posted another video message angrily urging Usyk to “sign the contract”.

“I see all this talk of boxing fights….