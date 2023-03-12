Arteta Talks Up Arsenal Win Over ‘Well Organised’ Fulham

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has praised his team’s dominant performance in their 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, March 12.

Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes in the 21st minute, Gabriel Martinelli in the 26th minute, and Martin Odegaard (45+2) minutes gave the away team the emphatic win.

In the post-match press conference, a happy Arteta said that the Gunners put up an outstanding performance to beat a well-organized home side at a very tough Craven Cottage.

“Really happy, it’s a really tough place to come against a well-organised team,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Also Read: Trossard Creates Premier League Record In Arsenal’s 3-0 Win At Fulham

“I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet — which was really important And we won the game in a convincing way so I’m very happy. ”

Arteta added: “In the Premier League 1-0 or 2-0 is not enough,…