Bosso Must Learn From His

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has urged the Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso to learn from the mistakes he made at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria won the Bronze medal after trouncing Tunisia 4-0 in the Third-Place play-off on Friday.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Aikhoumogbe noted that the inability of the team to win the tournament shouldn’t be seen as a failure.

But then he advised Bosso to learn from some of the mistakes he made at the tournament in a bid to improve the team at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

“There is no doubt that the team should have done better than this at the tournament but then, the winning the bronze medal should seen as victory for the players.

“My little advise for Ladan Bosso is for him to learn from his errors in order to build a better team for the world tournament in Indonesia.”

