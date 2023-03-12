Chelsea Handled Leicester City’s Physical Battle

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed that he was delighted the team was able to challenged Leicester City’s physical approach.

Recall that the Blues defeated the Foxes 3-1 on Saturday in the Premier League.

Kovacic was again impressive for Saturday’s triumph.

“Of course it’s nice to score and I’m really happy to help the team but for me, the most important thing is getting the three points,’ the Croatia midfielder explained post-match.

“We stood up to the physical challenge from Leicester and I think over the past week, we’ve shown a lot of character to record three important wins.

“The challenge now is to make sure we put in performances like this on a consistent basis and continue to move up the table.

“We knew we needed to step up and like Chelsea, we always do. We know we still have a lot of work to do because we are not in a good position for this club, but it’s a lot more positive to know that we are now winning points and performing a…