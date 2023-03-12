Flying Eagles Scoop Fair Play Award

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria claimed the Fair Play award at the end of proceedings at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Ladan Bosso’s side won bronze medal in the competition following a comprehensive 4-0 victory against the Young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Friday.

Jude Sunday (brace) , Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi were on target for the Flying Eagles in the game.

Captain Daniel Bamaiyi received the award on behalf of his teammates at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Newly crowned champions the Cubs of Senegal scooped all the other awards.

The Flying Eagles will now shift focus to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia in May.

