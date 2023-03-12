Fulham vs Arsenal: Gunners On Verge Of English Football League History

Arsenal will be back to Premier League actions when they travel to fellow Londoners to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta and his side will hope to re-establish their five points lead over champions Manchester City by taking all the three points against Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s men cut the Gunners’ lead to just two points after a late Erling Haaland’s penalty earned City a 1-0 win.

Just two days ago Arsenal had to come from behind to hold Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw in the Europa League round 16 first-leg tie.

And now they are back to league action and a win will see them complete the double over Fulham who they pipped 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

And a win and a clean sheet against Fulham will see Arsenal become the first team in English Football League history to win five consecutive London derbies while keeping a clean sheet.

The Gunners’ first London derby this season was a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace before…