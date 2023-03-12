‘I Wish I’d Never Left Chelsea To Join Arsenal’ —Willian Admits

Fulham Brazilian forward Willian has admitted that he regrets leaving Chelsea to join Arsenal nearly three years ago.

After enjoy seven trophy-laden spells at Chelsea, Willian was disappointed after being offered only a two-year deal.

Arsenal were prepared to offer the player an additional 12 months and completed Willian’s signing on a free transfer

But Willian failed to impress under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and had to move back to Brazil to join Corinthians.

And after a brief time at Corinthians, the former Shakhtar star returned to England to sign for Fulham.

Willian will come face-to-face with his former side Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

And in a chat with Sky Sports, Willian said things didn’t just work out for him at Arsenal.

“Yeah I wish I’d never left. Of course it’s easy now to say something but when you stop to think about all the situations I say to myself ‘I wish I never left.

“But it’s life, I’m happy now at Fulham and I’m enjoying…