I’m Having Difficult Time At Barca -Kessie

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has admitted that he’s not having the best of time with the club.

Kessie is now finding his feet at the Nou Camp.

He told Sport: “Things are going very well. I’m happy to be here, (happy with) my teammates, the work and the relationship with the staff and the club in general, it’s great to be here.

“I would say the continuity of the work and the confidence of the coach and my teammates. Now it’s time to continue with this dynamic, to keep working hard.

“The objective is to keep getting opportunities, to keep the confidence of the coach.”

