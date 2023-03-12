Jesus Unfit For Fulham Game

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus will be unfit for the Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday, March 12 at Craven Cottage.

Jesus has been sidelined with an injury sustained during Brazil’s match with Cameroon on December 2 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil lost the match 1-0 via a Vincent Aboubakar strike.

And previewing Arsenal’s game away to Fulham , Arteta stated that Jesus has been trying to work his way to full fitness.

“He’s had a bad injury and he’s been really pushing the boundaries and trying to get that recovery as quick and smooth as possible,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying

“The timescale that he had has been respected and it’s now more about his feelings, and when he actually demands he wants to be a part of it.”

Martin Odegaard is also a doubt for the game due to illness as he complained of a sore throat, Kieran Tierney is out due to illness, Mohammed Elneny is reportedly nursing a knee…