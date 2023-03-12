Leeds United Prepare Bid For Akpom

Leeds United will launch a move for Middlesbrough forward, Chuba Akpom this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, the Whites are desperate to making attacking reinforcement this summer with Akpom top on their list.

The website also claimed that Crystal Palace and Everton are also interested in the Nigerian-born striker.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a remarkable campaign with Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough.

Akpom has scored 22 goals in 28 league appearances for Michael Carrick’s side this season.

The player will be keen himself in the Premier League once again after his failed spell at Arsenal.

