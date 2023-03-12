Moffi On Target, Bags Assist In Nice Draw Against Nantes

Terem Moffi was on target and also recorded an assist as OGC Nice were held to a 2-2 draw by Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire- Fonteneau on Sunday.

Moffi opened scoring for Nice in the fifth minute of the encounter.

The hosts equalised through Moussa Sissoko a minute after the half hour mark.

Lorient regained the lead on 71 minutes with Moffi setting up Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

Substitute Mostafa Mohamed levelled scores again for the home team two minutes from time.

Moffi has now scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances this season.

His international teammate, Moses Simon was also in action for Nantes in the game.

Simon was replaced by Mohamed on 65 minutes.

