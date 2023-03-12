Southampton Hold 10-Man Manchester United To Draw

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu’s search for his first goal in English football continues as he once again failed to score, in Southampton’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu came on for his fifth league appearance for Theo Walcott with five minutes left but could not help struggling Southampton secure the win.

The Saints could not capitalise on the numerical advantage they had, despite United playing with a man down after Casemiro was sent off on 34 minutes.

Southampton remain bottom on 22 points while United are third on 50 points in the league table.

And at Craven Cottage, Arsenal re-establish their five points lead over Manchester City after a comfortable 3-0 win against Fulham.

The game saw Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus make his return after long injury lay-off.

First half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes,…