Troost-Ekong To Miss Super Eagles Vs Guinea-Bissau Double Header

William Troost-Ekong is set to be omitted from Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

The centre-back is still recuperating from the injury he sustained in Salernitana’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona last month.

William Troost-Ekong, according to Salernitana was initially expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

Peseiro hinted the defender is not fit yet and has little chance of making his squad for the game against the Djurtus.



“He is our captain. I know he really wanted to come and play. He told me often. I am in contact with the trainers and coaches of the Nigerian players,” Peseiro told Sportitalia.

“Those of Troost-Ekong told me that he is working a lot, although there is not much chance of taking him with us in the next games. My friend Paulo Sousa also confirmed this to me.”

