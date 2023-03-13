AC Milan Vs Salernitana – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

AC Milan vs Salernitana – AC Milan start this match after a scoreless draw in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

In that contest, AC Milan had 46% of the possession, but none of their 14 attempts on goal was successful. None of Tottenham Hotspur’s nine attempts at goal was successful.

In five of the last six games in which AC Milan played, fewer than three goals per game were tallied. During this time, AC Milan scored six goals while their opponents managed to score just two.

However, this situation won’t follow that pattern. AC Milan had won their two previous home league games ahead of this contest.

Salernitana and Sampdoria played to a scoreless draw in their most recent Serie A match.

In that game, Salernitana had 44% of the ball and made 10 shots at goal, four of which were on goal, but…