Akanji: Treble Still Within Manchester City Reach

Manchester City defender, Manuel Akanji insisted the Citizens have have it takes to compete on all front this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain in contention to win the the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

Akanji stated that there’s no reason for City to prioritise one competition over another.

He said, “We can still win three trophies this season.

“I hope we win them all. It will not be easy, but we will fight until the end of the season and I hope we can lift all these cups over our heads.”

