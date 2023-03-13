Arsenal Forward Jesus Excited To Return From Injury

Gabriel Jesus is delighted to be back in action for Arsenal.

Jesus came off the bench in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Fulham to make his first appearance for the club since suffering a knee injury while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

The return of Jesus is a major boost for leaders Arsenal, who restored their five-point lead over Manchester City thanks to goals from Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

“So happy to be back,” Jesus tweeted. “And feels like I never left… What a win from this group! Let’s go, Gunners!”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said after the win: “[It is a] big boost [to have him back]. The first step today. We didn’t know if it was the right game today. He said to me a few days ago ‘I’m still missing something.’ Yesterday I looked in his eyes and he said ‘I’m ready.’ I said ‘OK.’

“It’s great to have him back. [But] he has to earn his place…