Arsenal Have The Psychological Edge To Win Premi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Arsenal have the psychological edge to win the Premier League title.

Recall that both teams won on the weekend, with City trailing the leaders by five points.

Arsenal defeated Fulham 3-0 while Man City edged Crystal Palace 1-0.

“They have many years without winning the Premier League and that gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, 98,” Guardiola said. “That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times.

“Still Arsenal are the favourites because they are in front.

“Normally in this country when you win something or a lot and you don’t start the season well or another team is better, you drop this consistency, but still we are there. This is the best trophy and compliment we can have.

“I don’t know what is going to happen at the end of the season, but still they know we want to be there and will fight to be there and this is great.”

Copyright © 2022…