Balogun Equals 62-Year-Old Ligue 1 Goal Record

Folarin Balogun netted the only goal as Reims beat AS Monaco 1-0 away in Sunday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

It is Reims’ third consecutive wins and also their fourth victory in their last five fixtures.

Balogun scored the only goal in the 51st minute which took his tally in the French top-flight to 16.

And at aged 21 years and 252 days, Balogun became the youngest player to reach 16 goals in his first season in Ligue 1 since Mohammed Salem with Sedan-Torcy in the 1960/61 campaign.

It was a return to scoring form for Balogun who prior to Sunday’s game had failed to find the back of the net in Reims’ last three games.

Reims currently occupy eight position on 43 points and are four points adrift of an European qualification spot.

