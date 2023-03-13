Dare Mourns Death Of Ex-Super Falcons Coach, Mabo

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare is mourning the death of Ex Nigerian schoolboy international and former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo, describing him as a giant in Nigerian football.

According to the Sports Minister, “Mabo’s contribution to the game is unquantifiable. He stayed long even after retirement to give back to the round leather game.”

Mabo died on Monday, March 13 in Jos, Plateau State at the age of 80.

The Minister further said, “Pa Ismaila Mabo lived an impactful life and a special space is reserved for him when the history of Nigerian football development is written.

“As a schoolboy, he represented Nigeria and after his active football career, he coached the Super Falcons to their most impressive spell both on the continent and globally.

“We pray that God gives his family the fortitude to bear this loss,” the Minister said.

