Flying Eagles Back In Nigeria After U-20 AFCON Campaign

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are back in the country after participating at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles clinched the bronze medal after beating Tunisia 4-0 in the third-place match on Friday, March 8 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) put up a video of the players at the airport on Twitter along with a welcoming message.

Senegal won the 2023 U-20 AFCON after defeating Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday March 9 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Flying Eagles won the Fair Play award at the tournament.

The Nigerian U-20 football team alongside all the other three semi-finalists qualified automatically for the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia which will hold between May 20 and June 11.

