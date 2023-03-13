Former Super Falcons Coach, Mabo Dies at 79

The Nigeria’s football family has been thrown into mourning on Monday after news of the death of former Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo.

The news of his death was confirmed by Mabo’s brother, Engr. Mansir Salihu Nakande in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said: “The death of our elder brother, Ismaila Mabo, has occurred in the early hours of this Monday, after a protracted illness.”

Funeral activities have commenced with prayers at the family house in Jos and the burial at the Zaria road burial ground, according to Muslim rites.

Recall that the late Ismaila Mabo was head coach of the Super Falcons at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and was also in charge at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics.

He coached the Super Falcons to their best ever performance at the 1999 World Cup tournament when the team reached the quarterfinals.

In 1998, Mabo led the Super Falcons to their first ever African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) win, scoring 28 goals and conceding…