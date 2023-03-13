Orban Hailed By UEFA After Scoring Four Goals

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, has praised Nigerian striker Gift Orban after he scored four goals in Gent’s 6-2 win against Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The four goals took Orban‘s tally to seven in five League appearances this season.

Julien De Sart scored the first goal of the match in the 37th minute and Alessio Castro-Montes made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Timothy Derijck pulled one back for Zulte-Waregem in the 52nd minute and Orban made it 3-1 a minute later.

Jelle Vossen scored another goal for the home team in the 65th minute and Orban subsequently scored three more goals to complete the rout.

And reacting to his performance, UEFA wrote on their Europa Conference League Twitter handle:”Gift Orban ballin’ ⚽⚽⚽⚽ 4 goals for the 20 year old in his last game @KAA Gent #UECL.”

Gent are in round 16 of the Europa Conference League and will take a 1-1 scoreline to…