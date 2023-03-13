The World’s Biggest Horse Races

Horse racing is a popular sport around the globe. From Japan to the Middle East, some of the fastest and strongest horses are being bred for racing purposes. With the advent of streaming television, these events are easier than ever to watch. Below, we give three of the biggest horse races in the world that you may want to watch.

Cheltenham Gold Cup

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is held as part of the Cheltenham Festival in the United Kingdom. This is the most important event in a meeting that contains a host of major races, filled with the best horses, jockeys, and trainers. The winning horse bags a cool £625,000 for its trainer.

First held in 1819, it was run on flat ground. Now it is a steeplechase, and the horse must run a distance of three miles and two and a half furlongs, with 22 fences that must be jumped.

This year’s event will prove to be just as competitive as the previous one. Last year jockey Rachael Blackmore was the first female to win on A Plus Tard and is expected to…