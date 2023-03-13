Trossard Creates EPL Record In Arsenal’s 3-0 Win At Fulham

Leandro Trossard created Premier League record after helping Arsenal defeat Fulham 3-0 on Sunday as the Gunners continue their push for the title.

Trossard provided the assists for all three Arsenal goals scored by Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard.

The feat means Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Trossard’s swung in corner was nodded in by Magalhaes.

Just six minutes after the opening goal, Arsenal doubled their lead this time off Martinelli who also headed in Trossard’s cross.

And in two minutes of added time in the first half, the Belgian completed his hat-trick of assists as he found Odegaard, who controlled the ball beat a defender before slotting into the net.

The win saw Arsenal re-establish their five points lead over champions Manchester City.

