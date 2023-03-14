Awoniyi Nears Return From Injury

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is getting close to returning to action for Premier League club Nottingham Forest after an injury layoff.

Awoniyi has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa on January 4.

The Nigeria international scored Steve Cooper’s side only goal of the game.

According to the Athletic, the striker has returned to light training and has intensified his regimen.

Though it is unclear when the 25 year old will take to the field but it is most likely to be soon.

The former Nigeria youth international made a switch to Nottingham Forest from German outfit Union Berlin in the summer of 2022.

Awoniyi has netted four goals in 16 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Nottingham Forest have 26 points from 26 Premier League games and they are in 14th position on the table.

By Toju Sote

