Chelsea, Man United Target Borussia Dortmund Goalie Kobel

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Sport1’s Patrick Berger is reporting representatives of both clubs have held preliminary negotiations with the player’s agent.

At the same time, Dortmund do not want to sell the 25-year-old Swiss.

Meanwhile, the keeper himself wants to spend at least one more season in the German team.

Kobel moved to Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in July 2021. In the 2022/23 season, the goalkeeper conceded 22 goals in 25 matches, including 12 clean sheets.

