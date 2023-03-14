Infinix Launches Two New Smartphones Budget

Leading smartphone brand, Infinix has introduced two new models to its Smart series: Smart 7 Plus and Smart 7HD. Both phones have appealing features that meet the demands of users on a tight budget who want high-quality smartphones.

One of the key features of the Smart 7 Plus is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which can last for up to four days depending on your usage. The device supports convenient charging through the Type-C port, which ensures faster charging times, this, therefore, makes it an ideal choice for people who are always on the go. In addition, the Smart 7 Plus offers up to 7GB of RAM and 4+3GB extended RAM, which provides sufficient space for running multiple apps and storing files. It also has 2TB expandable storage support that enables users to expand the storage capacity of the device.

The Smart 7 HD has a 5,000mAh battery that can last for an extended period. It also offers up to 64GB of massive storage and up to 4GB of RAM (2+2GB) to cater to the needs of…