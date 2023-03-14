My Aim Is To Play In Premier League –Orban

Nigerian forward, Gift Orban has expressed his determination to play in the Premier League.

Recall that Orban netted four goals in Gent’s 6-2 rout of Zulte Waregem last weekend. to become the first Gent player to achieve the feat this century.

In all, he has netted nine times in eight appearances since his arrival at Gent.

He reckoned the need to work harder to achieve his dream of playing in the English top-flight.

“My level has to be even higher if I ever want to play in the Premier League. There is still a lot of work to be done” the player told Gent’s official website.

Orban won the Player and Goal of the Month awards in Belgium last month.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.