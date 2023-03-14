Nigerian Striker Makes History In Belgium

Nigeria forward, Gift Orban makes history as the first KAA Gent player to score four goals in a single Belgian Pro League game on Sunday night.

Orban netted four times in Gent’s 6-2 victory at Zulte Waregem.

The 20-year-old scored all his goals in the second half of the encounter.

Orban was on target in the 53rd, 68th, 75th and 83rd minutes respectively.

He has now scored nine goals in seven league outings for Gent.

The striker linked up with Gent from Norwegian club, Stabaek in January.

