‘Orban Can Guarantee 25 Goals In A Season’ —Gent Coach

Gent head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has said Nigerian striker, Gift Orban, can score 25 goals in all competitions in a season.

Orban netted four goals in Gent’s 6-2 win against Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has scored nine goals in the league and the Europa Conference League this term after only joining Gent in January 2023.

Orban became the third most expensive sale by Norwegian club Stabaek after his €3.5million transfer to Jupiler League club Gent in January.

And since his move to Gent from Norwegian club Stabaek, Orban has the best goal-game ratio in Europes’s top ten leagues.

“Last season he made 22 appearances across all competitions in Norway,” Vanhaezebrouck said per Voetbal Nieuws.

“If you let him start the season, he is a guarantee of 20, 25 goals across all competitions.

“Finishing is fun for him. Right, left, he doesn’t care.”

Orban will hope to add to his tally when Gent travel to Turkey to face Istanbul…