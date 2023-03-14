‘Osimhen Has The Ability To Win Matches For Napoli’ –Milanese

Former Italy defender, Mauro Milanese has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has shown that he has what it takes to win matches for Serie A leaders Napoli this season.

The 24-year-old is currently the leading marksman in the Italian top flight.

The former Lille star has scored 19 goals in 22 league appearances for the Partenopei.

A number of pundits and former players have showered encomium on Osimhen this season and Milanese have joined the queue.

“Osimhen, may not have great technique, but he has incredible speed, physicality, and ability to win matches,” Milanese was quoted by Napoli Magazine.

“He is truly incredible. The Nigerian manages to take on all the opposing defense while guaranteeing a continuous propensity for depth.”

