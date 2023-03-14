Osimhen Inspires Me —Maldini – Complete Sports

Daniel Maldini, son of legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, has said Victor Osimhen is the striker that inspires him in Serie A.

Osimhen has been one of the most outstanding players in the Italian elite division this season.

He tops the scoring chart with 19 goals from 22 games and five assists.

His goals have contributed to Napoli’s surge to the Serie A title as they are 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

And when asked in an interview on Supertele, broadcasted on DAZN, which Serie A striker inspires him, Maldini who plays for Spezia replied:“Osimhen.”

The 21-year-old added: “He (Osimhen) is having an incredible championship. It’s really overwhelming.”

Osimhen will be in action for Napoli when they entertain Eintracht Frankfurt, in the UEFA Champions League round 16 second-leg tie.

He was on target in the reverse fixture which Napoli won 2-0.

