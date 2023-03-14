Osimhen Is Among The Best Strikers In World Football -Lobotka

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka says Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world following the Nigerian’s exploits this season.

Osimhen is one of the highest goalscorers in Europe this campaign, as he has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 27 matches across all competitions for the Partenopei.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Lobotka discussed Napoli’s chances in the Champions League and he hailed Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“Everyone dreams of winning the Champions League, but it’d be difficult,” Lobotka said

“There are great clubs, we are not like Real Madrid. If we qualify for the quarter-finals and meet them, we know we can play on par.

“Osimhen is among the top four strikers in the world along with Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema. Kvara is among the top three wingers in the world with Vini Jr and Mbappe.”

Osimhen tops the Serie A goalscoring charts with 19 goals and four assists in 22…