‘Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia Partnership Very Efficient’

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has described Victor Osimhen’s partnership with Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as very efficient.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia have been key to Napoli’s push for a first Serie A title since the 1989/90 season.

The Super Eagles striker has scored 19 goals while Kvaratskhelia has 11 in Serie A this season.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool, Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the Napoli strike duo.

“Kvaratskhelia is a great player, he is doing well with Victor Osimhen, they are very efficient.”

The former AC Milan coach praised Italian clubs for their performance in the Champions League this season.

“Italian clubs are doing well in the Champions League. There could be three clubs in the quarter-finals, which would be a strong signal to Europe.”

