Ten Hag Slams Referee After Draw vs Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has accused the referee of influencing their home game against Southampton on Sunday.

United once again dropped points in the Premier League after a frustrating goalless draw against relegation threatened Southampton.

The Red Devils had to play most part of the game with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off for a bad tackle on Carlos Alcaraz.

Late in the second half, Marcus Rashford went around the Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and fell down in the box. The referee and the VAR had a look at it and decided to not give a penalty.

And speaking after the game Ten Hag slammed the referee and VAR for denying his side a penalty.

“Definitely [a penalty]. There’s no doubt,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know why VAR didn’t interrupt. Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue. We will deal with that. This game was influenced by the…