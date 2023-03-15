Arteta Took Man City Style Of Play To Arsenal —Foden

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has said Arsenal style of play is similar to the Premier League champions thanks to Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s assistant before becoming Arsenal manager in 2019.

After a disappointing first full season, Arteta is on the verge of leading Arsenal to a first league title since 2004.

The Gunners are five points ahead of City with 11 games left to play.

As quoted by The Times’ Henry Winter, Foden told City’s matchday programme:“They have a great manager in Mikel,” said Foden. “We all knew how he was. Mikel has great ideas and understands how we play as well. He has taken that to Arsenal and they look similar to us and look very strong.”

Arsenal will be in action on Thursday night when they entertain Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League round 16 second-leg tie.

In the first-leg, Arsenal forced the Portuguese giants to a 2-2 draw.

