ECL: Orban Scores Again, Bags Hat-trick As Gent Thrash Basaksehir To Book Quarter-final Spot

Nigerian striker Gift Orban continued his impressive scoring run as he netted a hat-trick in Gent’s 4-1 win away to Istanbul Basaksehir, in the Europa Conference League round 16 second leg tie.

On Sunday, Orban netted four goals in Gent’s 6-2 win away to Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler.

In the first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir, Orban got the goal for Gent which earned them a 1-1 home draw.

But on Wednesday, Orban bagged a hat-trick in quick succession to earn Gent a 5-2 win and passage into the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old now has nine goals in his last four games in all competitions.

Orban opened the scoring in the 31st minute before making it 2-0 just one minute later.

And in the 34th minute he completed his hat-trick by scoring his side’s third goal.

Former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj got Basaksehir’s goal with two minutes left.

