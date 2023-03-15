Europa: Five Players Ruled Out Of Man United Squad To Face Real Betis

Five Manchester United players have been ruled out of Thursday’s Europa League round 16 second-leg tie against Real Betis.

Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Marcel Sarbitzer will not make the trip to Spain for the reverse tie.

Antony was absent during United’s training session on Wednesday the 15th of March.

He was subsequently left out of the squad to play Real Betis by Red Devils coach Erik Ten Hag.

Garnacho is out with an ankle injury, Martial and Marcel Sarbitzer are down with injuries and Lindelof is reportedly ill.

The Red Devils defeated Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 first leg 4-1 at Old Trafford.

