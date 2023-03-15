Haaland Is A Gift To All Fans -Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has described Norway striker as a huge competitor after his display in City’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg win over RB Leipzig.

Recall that City thrashed Leipzig 7-0 on Tuesday, March 14 at the Etihad Stadium.

Star striker Haaland scored five goals in the encounter, IIkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal apiece.

Guardiola praised Haaland and highlighted his ball contact during the game.

“Five goals what can I say? I said many times he’s a joyful guy. His mood in the locker room is always happiness,” mancity.com quoted Guardiola as saying

“He’s a gift to all of us. He is a huge competitor, his mentality is there. He scored five goals which is not easy.

“Today he scored five goals and I think he made 30-35 ball contacts and this what we’re looking for. It is difficult to score –he can do it though –when you don’t touch the ball for 40 or 50 minutes.”

