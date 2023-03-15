Sweden coach Janne Andersson has claimed that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in decent shape after he was called up for international fixtures against Belgium and Azerbaijan.

Zlatan who recently returned to action for AC Milan against Atalanta on February 26, after being injured since May 2022 will be in the squad when Sweden take on Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, March 24 at the Friends Arena and against Azerbaijan on Monday March 27.

Andersson revealed Ibrahimovic’s role in the squad.

“Zlatan has made slightly longer appearances now for Milan and feels ready and in decent shape even though he has been out for a while,” Football Italia quoted Andersson as saying

“So from that perspective I think he can add something. Above all on the pitch, but also outside.”

Ibrahimovic is Sweden’s all time topscorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.

