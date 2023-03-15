Ighalo Scores To Help Al Hilal Kong’s Cup Semi-final

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored as Al Hilal defeated Al Fateh 3-1 to advance into the semi-finals of the King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Ighalo scored with six minutes remaining to make it 3-1 in favour of Al Hilal.

Mohammed Kanno put Al Hilal 1-0 in the 17th minute from the penalty spot before Feras Al Brikan equalised in the 27th minute.

Michael then put Al Hilal 2-1 ahead three minutes into the second half.

Al Hilal will take on Al Ittihad in the semi-finals on 22nd April, 2023.

In his last two games for Al Hilal, Ighalo has scored three goals and also has netted eight in his last five fixtures.

The former Watford striker has found the back of the net 11 times in 15 league games.

