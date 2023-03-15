ITTF: Nigeria Begins Chase For 2024 Paralympics Tickets In Italy

Nigeria will join the rest of the world to compete at the ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open which serves as a pathway to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

The tournament which began on Wednesday March 15 in Italy had more than 100 players competing at the four-day championships in their bid to shore up ranking points for qualification to the 2024 Games.

A 15-man Nigerian contingent was sponsored to the event by the Delta State government and the team has Commonwealth medalists – Isau Ogunkunle, Nasiru Sule and Faith Obazuaye all aiming to garner points to be certain of their eventual qualification for Paris 2024.

Aside the Commonwealth trio, others in the contingent include Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medalist Tajudeen Agunbiade, Olufemi Alabi, Victor Farinloye, Kayode Alabi, Bolawa Akingbemisilu, Ibrahim Soares, Faith Obiora, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Maimuna Habib, Kehinde Lawal, Ganiyat Shoremekun and Ahmed Koleosho. They are expected to compete in the singles, team and…