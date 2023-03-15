Losing 7-0 To Man City Hurts Me –Forsberg

RB Leipzig midfielder Emile Forsberg has revealed that he feel so hurt by the team’s 7-0 loss to Man City in the Champions League.

The Sky Blues reach the quarterfinals 8-1 on aggregate.

However, the Swedish international stateg that he felt really unhappy with the team performance.

“It hurts.

“I don’t want to make excuses. Manchester City are a great team and we didn’t have a chance. We have to be honest and admit this.”

Personal life

Emil Forsberg is the son of former GIF Sundsvall player Leif Forsberg, and grandson of Lennart Forsberg who also played for GIF Sundsvall.

On 17 July 2016, Forsberg married Shanga Hussain, who is a former footballer. The couple live in Leipzig, having first met in Sundsvall. They own a dog, Roffe, who is a Golden Retriever. They had their first child in August 2018.

Forsberg has named Dutch winger Ryan Babel as a player he has looked up to.

