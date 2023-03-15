Manchester United Step Up Interest In Abraham

Premier League giants, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in AS Roma forward, Tammy Abraham.

According to Italian publication, La Repubblica, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Abraham in action in Roma’s recent Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

The report adds that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for the former Chelsea striker.

The Blues have first refusal on Abraham, who left the Londoners two seasons ago.

The England international helped Roma win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

