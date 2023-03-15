Napoli Boss Spalletti Warns Osimhen, Teammates Ahead Eintracht Frankfurt Clash

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has warned Victor Osimhen and his teammates against complacency ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Partenopei defeated the Germans 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie a fortnight ago.

Osimhen opened scoring for Napoli in the game and also had another goal chalked off for offside.

Osimhen has scored two goals in four outings for the Serie A leaders in the competition this season.

Read Also: Championship: Akpom Bags 23rd League Goal In Middlesbrough’s Home Draw Vs Stoke

Napoli are firm favourites to scale through as they will also have the advantage of playing in front of their fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

But Spalletti has challenged his players to keep their feet on the ground.

“Seeing as it is practically a final, I want to see the attitude of a team that is starved and wants a result. I’ve seen them in training all term and they never let their heads drop.

“Now the test…